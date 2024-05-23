WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, May 24, 2024

Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Superdome

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Randy Orton vs. Tame Tonga – King of the Ring Semifinal Match

Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax – King of the Ring Semifinal Match

Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

The Street Profits vs. Tonga Loa & Solo Sikoa

A.J. Styles will confront Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis

