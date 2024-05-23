News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, May 24, 2024

Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Superdome

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Randy Orton vs. Tame Tonga – King of the Ring Semifinal Match
  • Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax – King of the Ring Semifinal Match
  • Bayley vs. Chelsea Green
  • The Street Profits vs. Tonga Loa & Solo Sikoa
  • A.J. Styles will confront Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS (5/17): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes-Paul Contract Signing, King and Queen of the Ring Second Round

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Rey Mysterio says he asks his wife if she cheated on him with Eddie Guerrero due to how Dominik Mysterio turned out, looks back on classic moments, talks retirement

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024