VIP AUDIO 5/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Summerslam expanding to two nights, King and Queen winners getting Summerslam title matches, previews of WWE and AEW events this weekend, UFC review (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

WWE Summerslam expanding to two nights and coming to Minneapolis in 2026

Paul Levesque’s announcement that the winners of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring will get world title matches on their respective brand at Summerslam

AEW announcing DAZN as another distributor of their PPV events

Review of Smackdown and Raw including tournament developments and whether Cody Rhodes is referring to his dad Dusty Rhodes too much on TV

A preview with predictions for King & Queen of the Ring PLE

A rundown and analysis of this week’s NXT TV show

Reviews of AEW Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including the final stretch headed into Double or Nothing.

UFC Fight Night review.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO