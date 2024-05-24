FREE PODCAST 5/23 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & LeClair talk Ziggler’s return, 24/7 zaniness, Big E’s return, Reigns-Elias, live callers and mailbag (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-22-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to review Smackdown with live callers and then answer email questions. They discussed Dolph Ziggler’s return, the continuation of the 24/7 Title zaniness, Roman Reigns’s push since Summerslam, Kofi Kingston’s push since winning the WWE Title, the loaded women’s tag match, and more. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from Providence, R.I.

