VIP AUDIO 5/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Should King and Queen alternate years, Wade and Todd draft non-AEW and WWE wrestlers, Todd picks worst fake name in NXT’s Women’s Division, Usyk, more (85 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Would all the singles titles in AEW be more palatable if each title was distinct such as Pure Title, TV Title with a time-limit, etc.

Should WWE alternate King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring alternate years?

When was the last actual good babyface turn where a heel redeems themselves and stands up for what is right?

Can Oleksandr Usyk as a unified boxing champion bring boxing back into the mainstream?

Todd decides the worst names in NXT in a tournament bracket format.

Should AEW be giving title matches to people with no credentials indicating they earned the title shot?

Would AEW be better off with a locked roster and not having wrestlers show up with belts from other organizations?

Who are Todd’s top five color commentators and what makes a good color commentator?

Could referees have more perceived control if they issued (storyline) fines during matches?

Wade and Todd draft a roster from all available non-contracted WWE and AEW wrestlers.

Are WWE’s non-finishes or AEW’s obvious finishes in long matches worse?

Should the “best” wrestler always hold the top title in a wrestling company?

Wade and Todd address whether they’ve been asked to book a wrestling company and would they accept?

