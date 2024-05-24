News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner reflect on 5 years of AEW including expectations that were met or surpassed or fell short, plus Double or Nothing preview and predictions (129 min.)

May 24, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Reflecting on 5 years of AEW
  • Comparing expectations for when the company first began
  • Who has been the MVP and whose fallen short of expectations
  • Preview and predictions of Double or Nothing
  • Emails and trivia

