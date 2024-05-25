FREE PODCAST 5/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Final King & Queen of the Ring developments, plus preview card (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They discuss final King & Queen of the Ring developments, plus preview card and talk about other segments on Smackdown including how Solo Sikoa is doing with an expanded role, Becky Lynch, and more.

