WWE OVERS & UNDERS: Not So Jey Uso, Braun Trash Talk, Chad Gable goes “Mortal Kombat,” Andrade’s bad font, Logan’s range, Belair’s powerbomb

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

OVERRATED – NOT SO JEY USO

It’s never a great look to start a Raw episode with a flubbed line, but announcing Jey Uso arriving at the arena, as a fancy car pulls up, only to have Iyo Sky gets out, was one for the ages. I feel like someone just announced Christian Bale at Comicon, and Adam West walked out.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – BRAUN TRASH TALK

I would like to personally commend Braun Strowman for his epic Raw takedown of J.D. McDonagh in a promo where he so eloquently called him a Funko Pop. There is such a treasure trove of riches to mine from when one is insulting McDonagh. He could have pointed out that he is the spitting image of Lord Farquad from “Shrek.” He could have said he looks like someone drew a face on a hot air balloon. He could have pointed out that he looks like a character-branded Hot Wheels car with the giant head poking out of the top. I’m not going to overdo this joke, but I’d like to just add that he also looks like he has to step into his shirts to get dressed, he works for Willy Wonka, he looks like a Hot Topic bobble head, his passport photo is 2 pages, and his forehead looks more like a 6 or 7 head. Okay I promise I’m done now. On the bright side J.D. none of my jokes will ever go over your head. Okay, now I’m really done. Good job, Braun, and please feel free to use any of these gems at your leisure.

OVERRATED – CHAD GOES FULL “MORTAL KOMBAT”

I think Chad Gable is doing a much better job with his acting as of late. I’m very happy he lost the “Shoosh” from his entrance, and I like this edgy side to him. That said, at times he takes things too far and it borders on cheesy. Case in point, this past Monday on Raw he said he’s coming for Sami’s soul. First of all, I thought you wanted the title. Secondly, his soul?! What is this, “Mortal Kombat?” Take it easy there, pal. You’re not auditioning for The Judgment Day. Maybe you are. Also, why are you so moody lately? Otis is so lovable. Did someone pay you late this week? Did they forget to pay their Gable bill?

CHECK OUT THE LATEST EDITION OF THE WEEKLY PWTORCH DAILYCAST, “ACKNOWLEDGING WWE.”

Search “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice to subscribe to the entire line-up of PWTorch Dailycasts or stream the show from the player below. (VIP MEMBERS CAN LISTEN AD-FREE HERE)

In this week’s new episode, hosts Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

Solo Sikoa gets fancy Who is going to face Lyra Valkyria? Are Miz and Truth just killing time? Does Becky Lynch need a refresh? Where do they go with Bron Breakker? No title defense for Damian Priest at King and Queen of the Ring Is Chad Gable bordering on a cartoon villain? Great fan signs and more



UNDER-APPRECIATED – LOGAN PAUL’S RANGE

Logan Paul has more range than a $1,000 golf driver. In his SmackDown exchange with Cody Rhodes he went from cocky, to nervous, to completely shook and every ounce of it was more believable than a mall Santa with a real beard. This guy goes with wrestling like wings and football. It’s just a combo that’s meant to be. I enjoyed the story they told, the seeds they planted for possible deception in their title match, and Paul’s facial expressions that were so good, I’m convinced he could sell a Blockbuster card to a Netflix exec.

OVERRATED – ANDRADE’S BAD FONT

Andrade el Idolo’s SmackDown promo package was completely ruined by one of the worst fonts I’ve ever seen used for subtitles. If you go back and watch it, mute it, play some cheesy orchestral score, it legitimately comes off as a Medieval Times promo. Now I don’t have anything against the Times. I’m a fan. I didn’t appreciate the blue knight trying to throw flowers to my wife. But that’s neither here nor there. WWE has all the production value in the world, and they pick that font? Steve Wonder could have selected a better font with hands tied behind his back.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – BIANCA’S SUPER POWER BOMB

On Smackdown, Bianca Belair’s super power bomb was a sight to behold. That was her Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant moment, and yes I mean actual Andre, not some R-Truth confusion. Someone must have told Bianca it was summer movie season because that had an Oppenheimer 2-level impact.