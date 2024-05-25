AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/25): Pac vs. Rocky Romero, Jericho-Hook-Shibata interaction, Rush vs. Kassidy, plus Samoa Joe, Statlander, Willow

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

MAY 24, 2024

RECORDED AT MECHANICS BANK ARENA IN BAKERSFIELD, CALIF.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Matt Menard.

Ring announcer: Bobby Cruise

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho. Big Bill also joined Jericho’s side at the commentary table.

(1) PAC vs. ROCKY ROMERO

Both men traded holds in the early going as Pac took Rocky to the mat with a stiff headlock takedown. Rocky tried taking Pac down with a headscissors but PAC landed on his feet. Pac tried a second time and was successful. The two traded chops before Pac was sent to the apron. Pac pulled down the ropes which sent a running Rocky to the floor. Pac followed up with an Asai moonsault. [c]

Rocky and Pac traded kicks, with Pac gaining the upper hand. Rocky nailed a back kick before hitting Sliced Bread for a two count. Pac made his way to the apron as Rocky followed. Rocky caught Pac in a backslide but kicked out. Rocky quickly followed up with a swinging DDT off the ropes. Pac rolled to the floor but Rocky soon followed by hitting a tope through the ropes. Back inside the ring, Rocky covered for two as Pac continued to sell the DDT. Rocky tried for Slice Bread again but Pac countered and nailed him with a pump kick. Pac followed up with a German suplex, then locked in the Brutalizer for the win.

WINNER: Pac in 7:00

– Penta and Rey Fenix congratulated Pac on the ramp. Pac grabbed the mic and addressed The Bang Bang Gang. He said they’d see Bullet Club on tomorrow’s Collision as well as the full Bang Bang Gang on Sunday at Double or Nothing.

(Moynahan’s Take: A fast tap out finish as Rocky was gaining some momentum. An obvious win for PAC as he heads into the Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday. As a side note, Big Bill was consistently referred to as “Redwood” during commentary.)

– Chris Jericho got up from the commentary table to address the crowd. He talked about the three-way “For The World” title match on Sunday. He said he was ready for the match because he is used to fighting adversity, and said both Shibata and Hook have learned so much since being in the Jericho Vortex. Jericho went on to say both men were tough, but he’s beaten them both, before Shibata’s music cut him off. Shibata ran down the ramp and immediately went to battle with Big Bill. The two fought up the ramp as Hook grabbed Jericho in the Red Rum at ringside. Hook pulled Jericho into the crowd and continued his attack. The two continued to fight as they made their way through the curtain and backstage.

– Renee was backstage with Hook and Shibata. She said they were just on the same page but will soon be on the opposite side of the ring on Sunday. Hook said he would do anything to get his FTW title back on Sunday just as Samoa Joe appeared. Hook asked him why he was there instead of being focused on getting his own title back. Joe said he was working his way back to the title as he told Hook that he needs to work with Shibata in order to get his title back. Before walking off, he told them both they haven’t learned a damn thing. Hook left as Shibata’s phone said he was going to see Carrot Top in Vegas after Double or Nothing.

(2) SAMOA JOE vs. DOM KUBRICK

Matt Menard joined commentary at the start of this match. Kubrick hit a forearm shot, then a dropkick before getting wiped out by Joe with a back elbow. Joe laid in a series of right jabs before hitting an overhand chop. Joe followed up by attacking Kubrick in the corner, then hitting the Muscle Buster for the win.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– Renee was backstage with Deonna Purrazzo, who asked Purrazzo whether she would name a time and place to meet Thunder Rosa. Purrazzo said Rosa has now attacked her multiple times and she would face Rosa when the odds were even, which would be Sunday at the Double or nothing Buy-In show.

(3) RUSH vs. ISIAH KASSIDY

Rush attacked Kassidy right before the bell by nailing him from behind in the corner. Rush covered Kassidy with one foot for the pin, then decided against it after a one count. Both men went to the outside as Rush continued his onslaught by throwing Kassidy into each side of the ringside barriers. Rush slammed Kassidy’s head against the barrier as he continued to beat him down. Rush pulled a cable cord out from under the ring, similar to last week, and whipped Kassidy across the back and chest before choking him with it. Rush returned Kassidy to the ring. He attempted a running dropkick in the corner before stopping, then kicking Kassidy across the face. [c]

Kassidy turned the tables on Rush during the break. He hit a tope through the ropes, then planted him inside the ring for a close count. Kassidy climbed to the top for a swanton bomb and another two count. Rush nailed Kassidy with a headbutt that rocked him to the apron. Rush nailed him with a few chops as Kassidy removed his shirt and fired up. The two battled on the apron before Kassidy was flung to the floor.

Rush set Kassidy up in the corner before hitting him with a huge elbow strike. Rush hit his running drop kick for the win.

WINNER: Rush in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Rush is becoming one of my favorites in AEW, I just need him to graduate from Rampage and take his talents to South Bea… I mean Dynamite. make it happen, Tony! Don’t screw this up! Kassidy looked strong and aggressive in defeat, which is new and something he should lean into more.)

– Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony were interviewed backstage. They said the Mogul Embassy was dead and the chapter was closed. Cage talked about his recent win on last week’s Rampage against Anthony Bowens, then referred to their trios team as the Cage of Agony before walking off. [c]

– Excalibur ran down the Double or Nothing card.

(4) KRIS STATLANDER & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. ANNA JAY & ALEX WINDSOR

Jay and Statlander kicked things off, with Statlander getting the early advantage. Windsor hit the ring but Statlander immediately took care of her with a bodyslam before tagging in Willow who continued the onslaught. Willow rocked Windsor to the mat, but she got right back up before getting hit with a pounce. Jay made the tag but Willow slammed her down before tagging Statlander back in. Statlander hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Statlander hit Jay with a backdrop but was sent to the apron as she unsuccessfully fought off Jay and Windsor and dropped to the floor. Jay threw Statlander to the steel steps. [c]

Statlander fought her way out of a facelock by Windsor before hitting a German suplex and making the tag to Willow. Jay also tagged in but Willow hit her with three clotheslines before slubbing her again in the corner. Willow hit a spinebuster for two. Jay rolled up Willow for a two count, then hit a jawbreaker. Willow came off the middle ropes with a drop kick but missed her running cannonball in the corner. Windsor tagged in and nailed Willow with a running kick for a two count.

Statlander threw Windsor to the floor as she and Jay battled it out. Statlander nailed Jay with a side kick before getting hit from behind by Windsor. Willow nailed Windsor with a clothesline before hitting her powerbomb for the finish.

WINNERS: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale in 11:00

– After the match, Mercedes Mone hit the ring and attacked Statlander and Willow. Willow cut her off and tried for the powerbomb but Mone turned the tide. Both women traded blows before the refs broke things up.

(Moynahan’s Take: A really fun main event, not to mention a solid AEW debut showing for Alex Windsor. The post-match run-in by Mone was a nice way to top off the show – especially one airing earlier in the evening with more viewers potentially tuning in before NBA playoffs begin.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A respectable “go-home” episode of Rampage, which I’m curious to see whether it gets more eyeballs prior to the NBA playoff coverage. Is it a must-see? Is Rampage ever a must-see? No and no, but as always, an easy one-hour viewing of pro wrestling never hurt anyone, right? Check out my new favorite, Rush, if nothing else, and make sure to enjoy Double or Nothing on Sunday! Until next week, stay safe everyone!