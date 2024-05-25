10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt headlines, plus R-Truth, Usos, Sami Zayn, Ziggler, Drew in 3MB

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE European Tour results

May 22, 2014

Dublin, Ireland at the O2

Report by David Moore, PWTorch reader

Large Screens on either side of the entrance curtain played wrestling clips and showed pictures, which fans at the show tweeted. Nice touch.

Tony Chimel welcomed everyone and got the show on the road.

(1) WWE tag champs The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) beat Erick Rowan & Luke Harper. Good opening match.

(2) Sami Zayn beat Damien Sandow. Sandow good on the mic and attracted a nice bit of heat.

(3) The Bella Twins beat Aksana & Alicia Fox.

(4) U.S. champion Sheamus beat Cesaro. Match of the night. Sheamus got a fantastic reception in his hometown and both he and Cesaro made it an excellent match with many nearfalls before Sheamus eventually picked up the win.

[Interval]

(5) R-Truth & Xavier Woods beat 3MB (Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal) with Heath Slater at ringside. McIntyre wore a Glasgow Rangers shirt hoping to attract some heat but it seemed lost on the young crowd.

(6) Dolph Ziggler beat Alberto Del Rio. Steady match although the crowd didn’t seem bothered who won.

(7) John Cena beat Bray Wyatt. Decent main event. Cena was quite obviously talking to Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper at times. Tony Chimel thanked everyone in â€˜Londonâ€™ before the match which got the crowd heated. Cena seized on the opportunity and said it was a mistake he could understand as both arenas are called the O2 and although the O2 in London can hold 30,000 people, 10,000 people in the O2 in Dublin would be worth more than 100,000 in… and then he was attacked by Bray Wyatt and the match started.

Overall, a good night of entertainment and the young audience seemed to enjoy the fact that all faces won!