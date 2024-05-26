FREE PODCAST 5/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #279 (5-14-94) of the PWTorch including promoter reactions to Chuck Austin verdict, Wade’s thoughts on Bischoff’s wrestling media comments, Ultimate Warrior breaks silence, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #279 of the PWTorch including how multiple promoters are reacting to the $25M Chuck Austin verdict against WWF, Wade provides his thoughts on Eric Bischoff’s recent take on the wrestling media, Ultimate Warrior speaks with Mike Tenay about his new movie and more, listener trivia, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO