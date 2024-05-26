News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/26 – Greg Parks Outloud! Evaluating the impact of the latest four big AEW signings including Ospreay, Okada, Copeland, and Mercedes (21 min.)

May 26, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter. This episode features Greg evaluating the impact of the latest four big AEW signings including Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Adam Copeland, and Mercedes Moné.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024