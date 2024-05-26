FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-28-2019) Sami’s infamous Ask Me Anything segment when AEW came up, AEW chants, on-site report (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show from five years ago (5-28-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn to review Raw with live callers, an on-site correspondent from Kansas City, and a passionate group of emails in the Mailbag segment. They talk about Sami Zayn’s “Electric Chair” AMA segment that led to an AEW mention, Brock Lesnar not deciding who to cash in against, Dolph Ziggler’s latest promo about Super Showdown, the Memorial Day/Super Showdown dichotomy, the lack of wrestling matches in the first hour, AEW chants, and much more including whether fans appeared to be plants or interviewed ahead of going on live to ask Sami questions. Also what happened before Raw and after Raw in the arena.

