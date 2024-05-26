LECLAIR’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Swerve vs. Christian, Anarchy in the Arena, Willow vs. Mercedes, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2024 REPORT

MAY 26, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV AT MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE, FITE.TV, YOUTUBE, PAY-PER-VIEW

Announcers: Excalibur & Taz & Tony Schiavone & Don Callis

-The show opened cold on a wide shot of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fireworks exploded from the stage and Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show, introducing his partners Taz, Tony Schiavone, and “unfortunately, Don Callis.” He immediately tossed to the ring for Justin Roberts to introduce the first match.

-Will Ospreay burst onto the stage to a strong reaction. Excalibur noted that he hadn’t seen Callis interacting much with Ospreay in recent weeks. Don said it’s not a social club, it’s a business relationship. Roderick Strong headed to the ring next, flanked by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

As Strong posed in the ring, Ospreay charged at him, looking for the Hidden Blade. Strong just barely ducked it. The referee called for the bell right away.

(1) RODERICK STRONG (c, w/ Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. WILL OSPREAY – AEW International Championship match

Both Will Ospreay and Roderick Strong spilled to the outside almost immediately. Ospreay dropped by Taven and Bennett , then clotheslined Strong into the timekeeper’s area. The crowd sang to Ospreay loudly. Back in the ring, Will and Roddy exchanged quick holds before Ospreay was distracted by Taven and Bennett. Strong stole the attention of referee Bryce Remsburg, allowing Bennett to hoist Ospreay onto his shoulders. Taven hit the ring and dove over the top rope onto Ospreay, but his legs caught on the top rope and hit Will awkwardly. Ospreay landed on his head. Callis left the desk to check on him. Remsburg ensured he can continued, then wave Strong back into action.

The International Champion beat down Ospreay a bit more on the outside, then returned him to the ring to work on the now injured neck. Roddy downed Ospreay and applied a cross face hold as the match approached 5:00. Strong let the hold go quickly, but gave Ospreay a couple of hard kicks and then a reverberating chop. Ospreay shrugged it off and delivered a few of his own. Strong cut him off with a leaping knee strike to the chest. Ospreay stumbled to the corner where Taven and Bennett talked some trash to him. Strong back Ospreay a slam and covered him for a two count. “Shut up!” he told fans in the front row.

Ospreay hit a jawbreaker, trying to turn things around. Strong stumbled into the ropes, but caught Ospreay with a knee. Will shook it off and hit the champion with a corkscrew kick, followed by a handspring back elbow. He kipped up and the crowd popped big. Ospreay delivered a Heluva Kick in the corner. Bennett and Taven tried to interfere again, but Ospreay say it coming this time. So did Remsburg. While he argued with Matt and Mike, Wardlow slid in the ring. He set Ospreay up for a Powerbomb. Remsburg backed up right into the pending interference. He tossed Wardlow. Ospreay headed to the top rope and dove onto Strong, Bennett, and Taven below.

Bryce Remsburg called for security to eject the Undisputed Kingdom, to the crowd’s delight. Ospreay worked Roddy back into the ring and covered him for a two count. Champion and challenger traded chops. Will flipped off Strong’s chest then hit an Enziguri, followed by a bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Ospreay gave Strong a scoop slam near the corner, then headed to hte top. Strong crotched him. Ospreay’s left knee hit the turnbuckle on the way down. With Will in seated position, Roddy climbed to the top turnbuckle. Ospreay knocked him down with some elbows. Ospreay went for a Sky Twister Press, but Roddy moved. Ospreay landed on his feet, but jammed his knee up. Ospreay shrugged it off and called for a Hidden Blade. He charged, but Strong rolled through it and applied a single leg crab. He then transitioned into a full Boston Crab.

“He’s got that sunk in deep, Schiavone!” Callis exclaimed. Will managed to just reach the bottom rope to break the hold just after 11:00. Roddy draped Ospreay’s arms over the top rope, opening up his chest. He gave him some thunderous chops, then a spinning side slam for a leg hook and near fall. Callis said Strong’s conditioning is “scary impressive.” Taz agreed, calling him a machine. The champion hoisted Will onto the top southeast turnbuckle. He executed a big Superplex, then held on for a tossing Backbreaker for another cover and near fall. Strong lifted Ospreay into a Fireman’s Carry, then tossed him into a Gutbuster. Ospreay clutched his ribs. Strong hit the ropes, looking for a high boot. Ospreay picked him out of the air and delivered a sit-out Powerbomb.

Excalibur noted that both Ospreay and Strong are undefeated in singles action in 2024. The two men rose to knees, trading slaps and punches. The fought to their feet. Strong got the better of the exchange initially, looking for End of Heartache. Ospreay countered free and missed wildly with a kick. He tried to pull Strong in for a Styles Clash, but Roddy slipped free. Ospreay hit the ropes and delivered an Os-Cutter for a delayed cover and near fall just before 15:00. Will tried to continue his attack, but Remsburg held him off, asking for a medical check.

Don Callis left the desk again, leaping to the apron to talk to Ospreay. He told him to use the Tiger Driver. “He’s going to the hospital anyway, break his neck!” Ospreay shook with rage. He shoved Remsburg out of the way and picked up Strong, setting him up for the Tiger Driver. He hesitated, putting Roddy down. Strong used the hesitation to hit another Gutbuster, then a massive running kick for a cover and very close near fall. Callis admonished Ospreay on commentary. Ospreay managed to roll Strong up after a ‘rana. Strong kicked out. Roddy went for End of Heartache, but Ospreay broke free. He immediately pounced, connecting with a Hidden Blade. He followed up with a Stormbreaker for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 17:42 to win the AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay held up the International title as Don Callis celebrated the family’s new title.

-Adam Cole’s music hit and he marched to the ring to a strong ovation. Excalibur and Taz said that he’s really milking his entrance.

Cole said that Las Vegas sucks. He said he should be checking on Roddy, or hanging with the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom. He said no one has any idea what kind of hell he’s been through for two years. “Whether anyone wants to admit it or not, I’m one of the best pro wrestlers of this generation.” He held up the devil mask. He said we all have a little devil in all of us. The crowd chanted for MJF, drowning him out almost entirely. Cole was about to call out his name when the lights cut.

A video package played with a first person view, walking through a house. The camera entered a room, where MJF’s signature scarf was draped on a mannequin. Various MJF accolades adorned the walls. When the lights returned, MJF’s music played. The crowd exploded. He marched to the ring, wearing a cut-off leather jean jacket, a clear homage to Triple H’s return to Madison Square Garden in 2002. Max stared at the devil mask on the mat. Cole threw his arms out, asking for a hug. MJF gave him one, then promptly kicked him between the legs. He followed up with a Brainbuster, then asked for a microphone.

“Uh oh, did I hurt the Bay Bay?” MJF asked. He asked someone to get Cole out of his ring. Max said he gave something to Adam Cole that he’d never given anyone before – trust. “That’s not happening anymore!” MJF said that Cole woke him up and helped him remember that he’s a generational talent and the best wrestler on Earth. MJF said he didn’t “need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make MJF, because MJF made MJF.” The crowd exploded.

Max said no more fun, friendships, or kangaroo kicks. He said now it’s all about hate. He picked up the devil mask in the ring. “Masks are adorned by cowards who want to hide,” Max said. He claimed that he doesn’t need to hide because he’s the best. He said the max symbolizes the end of 2023 and it makes him sick. “It can go straight to hell.” Max gave it an elbow drop, then tossed it into the crowd. MJF said he’s “all in, double or nothing.” He revealed a new tattoo just above his heel, with the AEW on a poker chip and the words “bet on yourself.” Max confirmed he’s not going anywhere (with plenty of expletives.)