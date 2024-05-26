AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS (5/26): Swerve vs. Christian for AEW World Title, Willow vs. Mercedes Mone for Women’s Title, Anarchy in the Arena, Strong vs. Ospreay, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING

MAY 26, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT MGM GARDEN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

[PRE-SHOW]

(A) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. THUNDER ROSA

Purrazzo held the bottom rope to scure the three count.

WINNER: Purrazzo in 10:00.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Martha Hart and Tony Khan on the stage. TK said that the Owen Hart Cup winners this year will get title shots. He said the finals will take place on July 10 in Calgary, Alb.

(B) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN vs. BRIAN CAGE & GATES OF AGONY (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

Caster’s rap on his way to the ring included saying Cage cosplays a main event wrestler and said he’s not a man because of his limp penis. There was also a line about toe-sucking. For the finish, Gunn pinned Liona with an inside cradle.

WINNERS: Acclaimed & Gunn in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is this just a rib on Tony Khan to see how long it’ll take TK to stand up to Billy and tell him he’s not around to score wins over his younger full time wrestlers? Why is Gunn no-selling, dominating, and scoring pins in so many of his matches?)

[MAIN SHOW]

(1) RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. WILL OSPREAY – AEW International Title match

Don Callis joined in on commentary. Excalibur noted to Callis he hadn’t seen him hanging out with Ospreay all weekend. Callis said their relationship is all business. Ospreay jump-started the match with a Hidden Blade, but Roderick Strong ducked. Ospreay knocked Strong to the floor. He kicked Matt Taven and tossed Mike Bennett into the crowd. Strong then jumped Ospreay from behind. Strong got in some hard chops.

When Ospreay rallied back in the ring, Taven grabbed Ospreay’s boot and then Bennett put him on his shoulders. Taven leaped over the top rope at Ospreay, but Ospreay seemed to bump backwards early and almost had a terrible landing on the back of his neck with his full weight on him. The announcers gasped. Schiavone speculated Ospreay broke his neck. Ospreay landed safely enough, but barely.

Strong took control of the match in the ring. When Ospreay made a comeback, Taven and Bennett distracted the ref and Ospreay. Wardlow entered from the other side and set up a powerbomb. The ref caught him and ordered him out of the ring. He left. Storm charged Ospreay with a flying knee, but Ospreay ducked and sidekicked Strong, who tumbled to ringside. Ospreay then leaped off the top turnbuckle onto the three heels gathered below waiting to catch his Sky Twister. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” The ref ejected them from ringside.

Ospreay sold jamming his knee on a flip off the top rope when Strong moved. Strong then applied a single-leg crab mid-ring. Ospreay kicked out of it pretty quickly, but Strong just shifted into a Texas Cloverleaf. Strong superplexed Ospreay later and then delivered a lift-and-drop backbreaker (that largely missed the knees) for a two count. Strong lifted Ospreay onto his shoulders and delivered a gut buster. When Strong charged at Ospreay with a boot, Ospreay caught him and powerbombed him. Both were down and slow to get up.

They stood and exchanged strikes mid-ring. Strong dropkicked Ospreay’s knee. They countered a few moves from each other. Ospreay landed a leaping OsCutter, but clutched his left knee afterward. He scored a two count. As the ref checked on Strong, Callis told Ospreay to use the Tiger Driver and “snap his neck.” He turned and set it up. Taz said Ospreay looked conflicted. Ospreay hesitated and Strong flipped out of it and then landed a Samoan Drop into a gut-buster followed by a running high boot for a near fall. Callis was frustrated at ringside.

Ospreay rolled up Strong as a counter seconds later for a two count. Strong landed a leaping knee. Ospreay absorbed it and landed a Hidden Blade followed by Storm Breaker for the win.

WINNER: Ospreay in 18:00 to capture the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match, even if two or three moves definitely looked off and, in one instance, looked like a close call for a potential injury. Ospreay can elevate the International Title. Strong, as rock solid a worker as he is, just wasn’t at Ospreay’s level so Ospreay needed to overcome interference and win this one decisively. The downside is Ospreay shouldn’t be in opening matches if the goal is to build around him soon, and he’s won one of many AEW singles titles that can frame him as something less than world-title-level in the eyes of some fans.)

-As the announcers were chatting at ringside, Adam Cole’s music played. “I remember this guy,” said Taz. Cole walked out in black pants, black shirt, and black leather jacket. Cole entered the ring and told the fans they all suck. He said he should be in the back checking on Strong. He said he shouldn’t even be in Las Vegas because he should be home rehabbing his ankle. He said he’s been through heel these last few years and still gets disrespected. He said he is one of the best pro wrestlers of this generation. The lights went dark and a video appeared on the screen. It appeared to be MJF in his room with a scarf. A hand appeared and it held up a photo of MJF and then Cole torn in half.

MJF’s music played and he made his entrance to his music. Fans chanted, “MJF.” MJF then walked up to Cole and hugged him. Then he stepped back and kicked him in the crotch and then gave him a brainbuster suplex. Taz said, “Well, MJF is back.” Schiavone said he looked great.

MJF, looking a little gruffer and very well tanned told Cole a “noodle-armed, bobble-headed son of a bitch.” He bent down and asked if he hurt him. “Somebody get this shit stain out of my ring, huh?” He said he gave Cole his trust, something he hasn’t done much of in the past. They showed Cole being helped to the back by referees. MJF said Cole helped wake him up to who he is. He said he is the greatest wrestler on God’s green Earth. He said he is MJF and he is better than them and they know it. Fans cheered.

A red-faced and intense MJF yelled that he doesn’t need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make MJF because MJF made MJF. Fans chanted, “MJF! MJF!” He said, “No more ha ha, no more friendships, no more Kangaroo kicks, no more bullshit,” he said. He said he is going to be driven by hate, not love. Fans chanted, “Hate! Hate! Hate!” He said when he’s driven by hate, nobody is safe. He picked up the mask in the ring. He said masks are adorned by cowards who want to hide. He said he’s done apologizing for the fact that he’s the best. “No one is more complete in the sport than me,” he said. He said people’s comparisons of him to others suck a big bag of donkey dicks. He said he doesn’t need a mask to show no one is on the level of the devil. He said that mask smybolizes the end of 2023 and it makes his stomach turn. He said it can go straight to hell. He yanked off his jean jacket and did a Ric Flair strut and dropped an elbow on it. He then threw it into the crowd. Fans chanted, “Welcome back!”

MJF said he’s been betting on himself since Day One. He said regarding his contract status, he showed a calf tattoo that said

“AEW.”