FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Sam Roberts joined Wade to preview the first AEW Double or Nothing, 24/7, NXT Takeover XXV, WWE Women’s Division, more (118 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Years Ago Flashback episode (5-24-2019), Wade Keller was joined by Sam Roberts. They previewed the first AEW Double or Nothing including the price point and roster depth and mainstream buzz. They also discussed the new WWE 24/7 Title, NXT Takeover XXV line-up, the state of the WWE Women’s Division since WrestleMania, Super Showdown, Dolph Ziggler’s noteworthy return, and more.

