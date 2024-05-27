News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 27, 2024

When: Monday, May 27, 2024

Where: Savannah, Ga. at Enmarket Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,408 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,128.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Braun Strowman vs. J.D. McDonagh

