VIP AUDIO 5/26 – AEW Double or Nothing PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Fann & Martin: Anarchy in the Arena, return of MJF, Willow vs. Mercedes, Swerve vs. Christian (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They begin by discussing the Anarchy in the Arena and then the return of MJF. From there, they review the show in chronological order including two top titles matches with Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné and Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage.

