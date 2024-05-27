FREE PODCAST 5/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Brandon LeClair joins Greg to break down AEW Double or Nothing talking MJF, Ospreay, Mercedes, plus Frank’s on-site report (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down the AEW Double or Nothing PPV including some early talk about the big MJF promo, the length of the show, and the use of Will Ospreay in an opening match for a secondary title. They discuss the entire show including interaction with viewers comments from the PWTorch YouTube Channel live stream. They also get a live perspective from Frank Peteani in the building at the show.
