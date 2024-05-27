Becky Lynch’s future with WWE will become clear by tonight during Raw, her contract expires June 1

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Not only did Becky Lynch (legal name Rebecca Quin) lose her Women’s Title on Saturday at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event, but she announced she was cashing in her rematch clause tonight on Raw. She faces Liv Morgan tonight in a cage match.

Fightful is reporting that Lynch has not renewed her WWE contract yet, but are stopping short of putting odds on whether she has a deal agreed to or not that just hasn’t been signed.

Lynch’s contract reportedly expires June 1. PWTorch has been told that the result of tonight’s cage match will be a definitive indication of whether she’s renewing or not with WWE. In other words, if she loses, she’s likely leaving, and if she wins, she’s likely staying. There could be more indications in other ways regarding her future.

This could be similar to Drew McIntyre where for months a deal wasn’t done and then, near the expiration date, a contract agreement was reached. If WWE doesn’t sign the 37-year-old Lynch, certainly AEW would offer her a big contract and add her to a growing and impressive women’s division with a mix of some veterans, rising “homegrown” stars, and recent free agent signing Mercedes Moné.

Lynch started with WWE’s NXT developmental division in 2013 and at times has been arguably the top star in the company or among the top few.

PWTorch will receive confirmtaion of her status latest tonight after Raw and will report on it during our live Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show on PWTorch’s YouTube channel.