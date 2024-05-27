WWE RAW RESULTS (5/27): Keller’s report on Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch in a cage match, JD McDonagh vs. Strowman, Creed vs. AOP, King and Queen fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MAY 20, 2024

SAVANNAH, GA. AT ENMARKET ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 6,308 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 6,505.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a three minute highlight package on the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

-They showed Liv Morgan strutting backstage with her WWE Women’s Title belt over her shoulder. then they cut to Becky Lynch looking melancholy as she walked backstage.

-Ludwig Kaiser introduced Gunther from mid-ring as “your King of the Ring.” Gunther walked to the ring in a blue suit carring the crowd proudly but with dignity. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee noted that Paul “Triple H” Levesque acknowledged that Randy Orton’s shoulder wasn’t down, but referee decisions are final. (I doubt they’d do that on purpose, but it does set up a match between the down the line since Orton can claim credibly that his win over him was tainted.) Fans chanted, “We want Randy!”

Gunther smiled as he said that on Saturday, he defeated Orton which made him King of the Ring and also earned him a title match at Summerslam. He said that means he should talk about Damien Priest. He said he took on added responsibility when Rhea Ripley suffered an injury. He said he admires that because he also succeeds when he takes on responsibility. He said when he became Intercontinental Champion, the title lacked prestige and he went on to be the greatest IC Champion of all time. He said the World Hvt. Title currently lacks prestige because a current champion took a shortcut.

The Judgment Day’s music played and out walked Priest with Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh. Priest entered the ring. Cole plugged that Priest must first defend against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle two weeks from Saturday. Priest acknowledged Gunther is King and will get a title match. He said he proved nothing, though, because everyone saw he didn’t beat Randy Orton. He said the credit Gunther should receive is for costing Orton an opportunity. Priest said he cashed in because he earned the briefcase in a ladder match. “That’s how that works,” he said. He said he cashed in like a lot of others did before him. “That’s how it works,” he repeated. “Do you get how business around here works. I could teach you a lesson.”

Gunther said it doesn’t matter to him how he feels about it. He said he focuses on facts, and the fact is he is King of the Ring. He said if he’s still champion at Summerslam, he’ll challenge him for the title. He said since he arrived in WWE, he’s been waiting for anyone to teach him something. He said he can’t teach Priest about business, but he can teach him about “this great sport I love.”

Priest asked Gunther what he can teach him since he is world champion. He said they’ll go to war at Summerslam. “Maybe,” yelled McAfee as Drew McIntyre’s music interrupted. Drew walked to the ring and faced Gunther who smiled back at him. McAfee said Gunther is the only wrestler who has defeated Drew clean in the last four years.

Fans were chanting, “C.M. Punk!” Drew said Punk has been back for six months and the highlight of his return “has been me.” He said if not for him injuring him, he’d have screwed up and been fired by now. He said he has nowhere else to go, so he should be thanking him. He said he will be World Champion in less than three weeks. Gunther stepped out of the ring. Priest said he’s not looking past him, but he knows the outcome of their match. Drew said Priest is spreading himself too thin. He said his cohorts are screwing up left and right. He pointed down at Balor and McDonagh at ringside and said, “No offense.”

Drew said Wade Barrett, Fit Finlay, and William Regal are UK legends, and they’ve won zero World Championships. He said he’s the only wrestler from the U.K. to have won it. He told him to watch the last Clash at the Castle. He said he broke Roman Reigns mentally because the fans were so wildly behind him. When Drew took a dig at the U.S. not teaching geography, he said, “Generally, that’s what I’ve found to be true.” Fans chanted “USA!” Drew rolled his eyes. He described the U.K. on a map and told Priest that he’s walking into a war zone. He he’s about to take his bloody title.

Priest laughed and asked if his gameplan is to try to get under his skin. He said he thinks the crowd booing him is going to affect him. He said he has made a living proving people wrong. He asked if his wife will be there. He asked what her name is. Drew told him to choose his words carefully. Priest said he doesn’t care if she’ll be there, he just wanted to see if he could get under her skin and if he’d do anything about it. Braun Strowman’s music played and he walked out.

Drew left the ring and then Braun walked over the top rope and stood in front of Priest. Cole wished McDonagh luck and said he’d need it. They cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: Everyone did a good job here. Gunther is great being a heel who just speaks so much truth. Drew is great being a heel who also speaks so much truth, but in a totally different way. Priest was strong here defending himself and coming across as an alpha. I don’t see him being a long term centerpiece champion, but he’s stepping up in this role in the mean time.) [c]

(1) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. J.D. MCDONAGH

The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. McAfree went back to his weird obsession with poop. He said McDonagh “has been pooping his trousers.” Braun overpowered McDonagh early. McDonagh rolled to the floor to recover briefly. When he returned to the ring, Strowman headbutted him. Braun turned to look at Balor. McDonagh tried to attack Strowman, but Strowman slapped his chest and sent him hard to the mat. He landed a running clothesline in the corner. They cut to a break at 3:30. [c]

Cole noted as they returned from the break that McDonagh was giving Strowman a fight. Strowman knocked McDonagh diwn seconds later. Both were down and slow to get up. Strowman gave McDonagh a high back bodydrop. Strowman limped at ringside and picked up the pace and charged into McDonagh. Balor distracted Strowman as he set up a running powerslam. Strowman dropped McDonagh and yanked Balor into the ring. Carlito ran to ringside and hit Stroman from behind. Strowman grabbed Carlito and hit him. McDonagh charged, but Strowman headbutted him and then powerslammed him for a three count.

WINNER: Strowman in 9:00.

-Carlito and Balor attacked Strowman, but he knocked them off of him and threw them out of the ring quickly. McDonagh hit Strowman from behind on the back with a chair. Strowman no-sold it. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” McDonagh fled. Strowman limped at him.

(Keller’s Analysis: McDonagh lasted longer than I figured he would. Strowman’s limping seemed to go beyond selling. Seriously, what’s up with McAfee’s references to fecal matter on Raw so often.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Liv Morgan. She asked if she had any remorse over how she beat Lynch. Liv said no, although she didn’t know that Dominik Mysterio was going to come out and do what he did. She said it’s technically still true that she has never beat Becky one-on-one because of that. She said she will beat Becky straight up tonight, with her title on the line. She said her reign is just getting started. [c]

-They showed headlines from big corporate media covering the King and Queen of the Ring results.

-A winded Carlito held his neck in pain backstage. Balor asked him what took him so long. Carlito said he was waiting for the right time. Priest said that didn’t work out. He told them to find McDonagh so they can regroup. Priest left. Balor and Carlito argued over who would try to find McDonagh first.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. They threw to Bron Breakker highlights from last week’s Raw.

-They showed footage from earlier of a trainer clearing Ricochet to compete tonight after checking his ribs. Ricochet told Adam Pearce he wanted Breakker tonight. Pearce said he wasn’t there because he suspended him for what he did last week. Ilja Dragunov walked in and thanked him for what he did last week. Ricochet said he’s ready tonight. Dragunuv said he doesn’t fight broken people. Ricochet said he has never been broke, so he asked Pearce to make it happen. Pearce made it official. Ricochet told him to get in his gear.

(2) RICOCHET vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV

The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Dragunov got in some early offense. Ricochet fought back. McAfee said Ricochet isn’t at 100 percent. Dragunov drove Ricochet out of the ring with a running knee. Dragunov bit the ropes as the cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

After the break, Ricochet dove through the ropes and tackled Dragunov into the ringside barricade. Dragunov drove Ricochet into the ringside barricade seconds later. Ricochet landed a leaping moonsault off the ring apron onto Dragunov seconds after that.

[HOUR TWO]

Back in the ring, Ricochet kicked Dragunov out of mid-air and landed a Recoil for a believable near fall. He followed up with a top rope shooting star press. Breakker then entered the ring and speared Ricochet, who flip-bumped.

WINNER: No contest in 11:00.

-Breakker fended off Dragunov chops and then speared him. Bron yelled as Cole said Breakker is out of control and unmanageable. A red-faced and fuming Pearce asked Breakker what he was doing. Breakker smiled and walked off. Pearce pursued Breakker in the aisle. Pearce stared him down and then kept walking.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action in the match. I like what they’re doing with Breakker’s intense character. There’s still too many WWE TV matches these days ending without a finish, though.) [c]

-They went backstage to Kelley backstage as Pearce and Breakker argued in the background. She said Pearce might be second-guessing drafting Breaker to Raw. Pearce said he is going to his office because he “needs a drink.”

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole complained that Pearce gets to drink on the job and said that’d be nice. He said Breakker has to follow some rules around there. McAfee said he’s a rule breaker and it’s in his last name.

-A video played from earlier of R-Truth giving Miz an ice cream cone from inside an ice cream truck. Miz asked why he made him wear all white. They did a gag where New Day and Truth made Miz feel guilty for assuming Truth would be chocolate. Karrion Kross approached them. Kingston asked what he wants. Kross said he’s trying to help Xavier Woods because he hasn’t made it to the top yet. He said he believes in him. He told them to watch AOP to see what he has to offer. Xavier laughed and said he’s not going to break up his friendship because Kross asked nicely. Kross suggested he can help Kofi accelerate his retirement plans. Xavier challenged AOP to a tag match to show how much they have left in the tank.

(3) AUTHORS OF PAIN (w/Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross, Scarlett) vs. THE CREED BROTHERS

McAfee said it sounds like he’s trying to break up New Day. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour.

Scheduled Matches & Appearances