Becky Lynch going on hiatus when WWE contract expires this week, not heading right to AEW, say PWTorch sources

Becky Lynch lost her rematch against Liv Morgan last night on WWE Monday Night Raw. PWTorch sources indicate she has not renewed her WWE contract, which expires later this week. She is not, according to what she’s telling people in WWE, going to AEW imminently. Instead, multiple sources with insights into her situation indicate she is taking a hiatus. We are not aware of whether this is to spend more time at home and take a break from the grind or if it’s out of frustration with her contract offer from WWE.

One colleague of her tells PWTorch that Lynch will be return to WWE some day and is confident they can work out a deal, especially with her husband Seth Rollins being a full-time wrestler there, but her body and mind could use a break for a while.

We reported earlier that the result of the match on Raw last night would be indicative of whether she had renewed with WWE. A victory over Liv Morgan would have clearly indicated she had renewed her deal with WWE. Instead, the fast turnaround for a rematch after losing to Liv last Saturday was to fit in one more TV main event with her before her contract expired.

During a segment talking to Lyra Valkyria on Raw, she alluded to leaving. She said you “keep winning or learning until it’s time to walk away.” She said it in an introspective way. On her way to the ring for the main event, she seemed to project a sense that this could be it, at least for a while, as she soaked up the atmosphere.

