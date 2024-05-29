FREE PODCAST 5/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood talk Sexyy Red’s NXT appearances, Jordynne Grace challenging Roxanne Perez, Ethan Page’s NXT debut, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood talk NXT for May 28, 2024 including Sexyy Red’s NXT appearances, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Ethan Page’s NXT debut, the build to the Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at Battleground, and more.
