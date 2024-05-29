AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Where: Inglewood, Calif. at Kia Forum
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,772 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,649.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match
- Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch
- Casino Gauntlet Match for shot at AEW World Title at Forbidden Door
- Mercedes Mone TBS Championship celebration
- Debut of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho
- Don Callis to present a contract
- Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain attack on Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing
