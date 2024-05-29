News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 29, 2024

When: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Where: Inglewood, Calif. at Kia Forum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,772 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,649.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch
  • Casino Gauntlet Match for shot at AEW World Title at Forbidden Door
  • Mercedes Mone TBS Championship celebration
  • Debut of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho
  • Don Callis to present a contract
  • Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain attack on Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing

