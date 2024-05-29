AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Where: Inglewood, Calif. at Kia Forum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,772 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,649.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

Casino Gauntlet Match for shot at AEW World Title at Forbidden Door

Mercedes Mone TBS Championship celebration

Debut of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho

Don Callis to present a contract

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain attack on Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing

