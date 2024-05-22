AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/22): Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Singh, Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Cameron, Swerve vs. Nick Wayne, Double or Nothing home stretch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 22, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. AT MECHANICS BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,015 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,468.

Tonight after AEW Collision, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Brandon LeClair to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE ANDw THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-A remix of the Dynamite opening aired with a mix of scenes of AEW and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned a (very small) crowd in a largely darkened (one-fourth-full) venue. He said Don Callis was with them on commentary.

(1) WILL OSPREAY & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. TREND BERETTA & RODERICK STRONG

After ring entrances, the bell rang 5 minutes into the hour. Callis threw some compliments at Cassidy and said he’d be a great member of the Don Callis Family. Trent set up a piledriver on the ringside steps (a transition mid-match move in AEW), but Ospreay saved him by yanking Trent to the floor. Strong and Trent double-teamed Cassidy at ringside ending with a spear. They cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Cassidy made his comeback with is hands in his pocket. He landed a dropkick and then kipped up and then tagged in Ospreay. Ospreay took down Trent, but Roderick intervened. Ospreay knocked them both down and scored a two count on Trent at 9:00.

Cassidy landed a casual elbow drop (playing into his persona) to score a two count on Trent. Cassidy set up an Orange Punch, but Trent grabbed his leg from ringside. Strong then took over. Four-way action broke out at 11:00. Strong set up his finisher on Cassidy, but Callis grabbed Cassidy’s boot to block the move. Cassidy then hit his Stun Dog Millionaire. Ospreay then hit his Oscutter. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett tried to intervene, but Ospreay ducked as they charged. Ospreay then landed a running flip dive over the top rope onto them. Wardlow then showed up and gave Ospreay a chokeslam on the ramp. Back in the ring, Trent gave Cassidy a running knee and then Strong gave Cassidy an End of Heartache for the win.

WINNERS: Strong & Beretta in 14:00.

-Afterward, Taven and Bennett held up Ospreay and then Strong nailed him with the International Title belt. They held up Ospreay, who was bleeding from his forehead, and Strong taunted him with the belt. Strong then gave Ospreay a End of Heartache. As Strong celebrated with his cohorts, Cassidy was still out at ringside and Ospreay was out in the ring.

-Backstage, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson handed out flyers to security and said Darby isn’t allowed in the arena. Matthew mentioned he was hit by a bus in New York a few weeks ago. Matthews told a security guy to tuck his shirt in. Sonjay Dutt walked up to the Jacksons and said his Indian giant is going to destroy Bryan Danielson. Matthew encouraged Singh to hurt him. Sonjay said as long as the money is in the envelope, he’ll break him like a pencil. He then (clumsily) broke a pencil and then went into his cartoon over-the-top villain laugh and left.

-The Bang Bang Gang walked out. Excalibur said they have it in for Pac.

Announced Matches & Other Notes