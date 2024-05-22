VIP AUDIO 5/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-21-2006): WWE Judgment Day PPV Roundtable with Keller & Mitchell & McNeill analyzing Rey vs. JBL in main event for World Title, Booker T vs. Lashley in King of the Ring Finals (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE Judgment Day PPV post-shows from May 21, 2006. First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by James Caldwell for a rapid-fire 15 minute analysis. Then he was joined by Bruce Mitchell & Pat McNeill for the full-length post-show roundtable. The event included Rey Mysterio vs. JBL for the World Title in the main event, Great Khali vs. Undertaker, Booker T vs. Bobby Lashley in the King of the Ring final, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

