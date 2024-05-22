VIP AUDIO 5/22 – The Fix Flashback (5-17-2017): Evaluating Jinder Mahal’s push, WWE Backlash preview, reviews of Smackdown and Raw including Fatal Five-way (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's episode of The Fix Flashback with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

A preview of WWE Backlash with an assessment of the Jinder Mahal push through the previous night and whether it continues beyond Sunday plus thoughts on each of the matches.

A review of Smackdown including A.J. Styles jobbing to Mahal.

A rundown of key segments on Raw including the announcement of the Fatal Five-way match to determine the new top contender for Brock Lesnar, with thoughts on the pros and cons of each winning or losing.

