VIP AUDIO 5/22 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Velasquez look back at WCW Slamboree ‘94. Cactus Jack & Sullivan vs. Nasty Boys, Windham vs. Flair, Austin vs. Badd, Sting vs. Vader, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Jesse Velasquez from Top Rope Nation and host of TRN Unplugged joins Frank Peteani to look back on WCW Slamboree 1994. The top matches are Cactus Jack & Kevin Sullivan vs. The Nasty Boys for the WCW Tag Team Championship in a Broad Street Bully match, Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham for the WCW World Championship, Sting vs. Vader for the vacant International Championship, and Stunning Steve Austin vs. Johnny B. Badd for the U.S. Championship. They also get into the changeover in booking from Dusty Rhodes to Ric Flair, what WCW could have looked like had Hulk Hogan not arrived and who might have gotten pushed, and more.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO