VIP AUDIO 5/22 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Champions Challenge, a new development for Rosemary, Xia Brookside/Ash by Elegance feud, more (34 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo recap last week’s episode of Impact TV, which featured a unique match called the Champions Challenge, where all the TNA champions teamed together to take on a team of TNA all-stars. Plus a new development for Rosemary and the Xia Brookside/Ash by Elegance feud continued.

