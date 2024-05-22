AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Where: Bakersfield, Calif. at Mechanics Bank Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,015 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,468.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hook vs. Bryan Keith – FTW 3-Way Eliminator Match
- Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay vs. Trent Beretta & Roderick Strong
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal
- Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh
- “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Harley Cameron
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black
- Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne
- Jon Moxley will be present
- Bang Bang Gang will be present
