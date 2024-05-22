News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 22, 2024

When: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Where: Bakersfield, Calif. at Mechanics Bank Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,015 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,468.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hook vs. Bryan Keith – FTW 3-Way Eliminator Match
  • Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay vs. Trent Beretta & Roderick Strong
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Harley Cameron
  • Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne
  • Jon Moxley will be present
  • Bang Bang Gang will be present

