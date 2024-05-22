AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Where: Bakersfield, Calif. at Mechanics Bank Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,015 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,468.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hook vs. Bryan Keith – FTW 3-Way Eliminator Match

Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay vs. Trent Beretta & Roderick Strong

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal

Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Harley Cameron

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

Jon Moxley will be present

Bang Bang Gang will be present

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/15): Keller’s report on Swerve vs. Brian Cage, Okada vs. Dax, Storm vs. Harley Cameron, Mox & Danielson vs. Fletcher & Cobb

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Eddie Kingston’s leg injury is more serious than originally believed