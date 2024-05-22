NXT Ratings Report (5/21): Viewership and key demo data for last week, yearly average compared to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (5/21) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 654,000 viewers, up from 597,000 last week and in line with 659,000 two weeks ago.

The average through 21 weeks this year is 629,000. Last year through 21 weeks, it averaged 594,000. Two years ago through 21 weeks it averaged 593,000. So this year it’s outpacing the last two years by around 35,000 viewers on average per week.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, below the 0.18 and 0.19 the last two weeks.

Through 21 weeks this year, it’s averaged a 0.18 rating. Last year through 21 weeks it averaged 0.19. Two years ago through 21 weeks, it averaged 0.18.

Announced Matches & Appearances