NXT Ratings Report (5/21): Viewership and key demo data for last week, yearly average compared to last two years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

May 22, 2024

Last night’s (5/21) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 654,000 viewers, up from 597,000 last week and in line with 659,000 two weeks ago.

The average through 21 weeks this year is 629,000. Last year through 21 weeks, it averaged 594,000. Two years ago through 21 weeks it averaged 593,000. So this year it’s outpacing the last two years by around 35,000 viewers on average per week.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, below the 0.18 and 0.19 the last two weeks.

Through 21 weeks this year, it’s averaged a 0.18 rating.  Last year through 21 weeks it averaged 0.19. Two years ago through 21 weeks, it averaged 0.18.

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Josh Briggs vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey – North American Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match
  • Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley – NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifier Match
  • Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifier Match
  • Karmen Petrovic & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Lola Vice

