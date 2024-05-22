WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING PREVIEW (5/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Superdome

How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed – Triple Threat Match

Gunther vs. [Randy Orton or Tama Tonga] – King of the Ring Tournament Final

Lyra Valkyria vs. [Nia Jax or Bianca Belair] – Queen of the Ring Tournament Final

