WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING PREVIEW (5/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, May 25, 2024
Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Superdome
How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul
- Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
- Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed – Triple Threat Match
- Gunther vs. [Randy Orton or Tama Tonga] – King of the Ring Tournament Final
- Lyra Valkyria vs. [Nia Jax or Bianca Belair] – Queen of the Ring Tournament Final
