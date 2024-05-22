FREE PODCAST 5/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk importance of Double or Nothing to AEW’s future, 24/7 Title, Ziggler’s return, Super Showdown controversy, McMahon’s business luck (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-23-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They discuss the importance of Double or Nothing to AEW’s future, the decline in Being the Elite viewership in the last year, the introduction of the 24/7 Title, Dolph Ziggler’s return, Super Showdown controversy and what WWE should do about it, and has Vince McMahon benefited more from luck of timing than most people point to when discussing his supposed business genius.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO