FREE PODCAST 5/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk importance of Double or Nothing to AEW’s future, 24/7 Title, Ziggler’s return, Super Showdown controversy, McMahon’s business luck (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-23-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They discuss the importance of Double or Nothing to AEW’s future, the decline in Being the Elite viewership in the last year, the introduction of the 24/7 Title, Dolph Ziggler’s return, Super Showdown controversy and what WWE should do about it, and has Vince McMahon benefited more from luck of timing than most people point to when discussing his supposed business genius.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.