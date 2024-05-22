News Ticker

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV PREVIEW (5/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 22, 2024

When: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at MGM Grand Garden Arena

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,441 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 7,087.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage – AEW World Championship
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb – AEW Women’s World Championship
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone – TBS Championship
  • The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & Jack Perry & Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Darby Allin & Bryan Danielson – Anarchy in the Arena Match
  • Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay – AEW International Championship
  • Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black – TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match
  • Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita – IWGP World Hvt. Championship Eliminator Match
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

