AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV PREVIEW (5/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at MGM Grand Garden Arena

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,441 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 7,087.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage – AEW World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb – AEW Women’s World Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone – TBS Championship

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & Jack Perry & Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Darby Allin & Bryan Danielson – Anarchy in the Arena Match

Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay – AEW International Championship

Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black – TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita – IWGP World Hvt. Championship Eliminator Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

