AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV PREVIEW (5/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Sunday, May 26, 2024
Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at MGM Grand Garden Arena
How To Watch: Live on PPV
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,441 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 7,087.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage – AEW World Championship
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb – AEW Women’s World Championship
- Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone – TBS Championship
- The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & Jack Perry & Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Darby Allin & Bryan Danielson – Anarchy in the Arena Match
- Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay – AEW International Championship
- Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black – TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match
- Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita – IWGP World Hvt. Championship Eliminator Match
- Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
