FREE PODCAST 5/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Darby with a flamethrower, Malakai covered in red goop, Swerve-Christian brawling on top of an SUV, and more Double or Nothing hype (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair to discuss AEW Dynamite including Darby with a flamethrower, Malakai Black covered in red goop, Swerve Strickland and Christian brawling on top of an SUV, and more Double or Nothing hype including live caller and email contributions throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO