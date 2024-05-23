FREE PODCAST 5/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Revolver’s Another Friday including explosion of SGC, Shelley vs. Seven, Bailey vs. Reed, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland give both live and televised perspectives on Wrestling Revolver’s Another Friday – definitely not just another show – featuring the explosion of Second Gear Crew in a violent three-way between Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and One Called Manders, the dreaded Staples vs. Skewers match of Atticus Cougar vs. Alex Colon, Trent Seven challenges Revolver champion Alex Shelley for the Revolver Title, the unexpected ascension of Brett Oakley to Revolver star, someone gets fired in a puzzling angle, and more. For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin head west to Prestige Wrestling’s Alive and Breathing for a tremendous hoss match between Jeff Cobb and Galeno Del Mar and a scientific match where Shelton Benjamin wrestles Tom Lawlor.

