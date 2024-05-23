VIP AUDIO 5/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Final frenetic hype for Double or Nothing including a brawl on an SUV, red goop dropped from ceiling, a flamethrower, Singh vs. Danielson main event (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 22 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the final frenetic hype for Double or Nothing including a brawl on an SUV, red goop dropped from ceiling, a flamethrower, Satnum Singh vs. Bryan Danielson main event, and much more.

