News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Final frenetic hype for Double or Nothing including a brawl on an SUV, red goop dropped from ceiling, a flamethrower, Singh vs. Danielson main event (27 min.)

May 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 22 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the final frenetic hype for Double or Nothing including a brawl on an SUV, red goop dropped from ceiling, a flamethrower, Satnum Singh vs. Bryan Danielson main event, and much more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024