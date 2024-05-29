WWE Raw Ratings Report (5/27): Liv vs. Becky headlines an hour with a big viewership drop, comparisons to last year through 22 weeks, more key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (5/27) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.690 million viewers, down from 1.733 million the prior week.

The hourly viewership:

1st hour: 1.832 million

2nd hour: 1.712 million

3rd hour: 1.527 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff this week was 305,000, well up from the prior two weeks of 167,000 and 163,000. The main event was Becky Lynch challenging Liv Morgan in a cage match for the Women’s Title.

The last six weeks have averaged 1.652 million viewers. The prior 16 weeks of 2024 have averaged 1.765 million viewers, so the post-WrestleMania dropoff is around 113,000.

Through 22 weeks, it has averaged 1.734 million viewers, down from 1.822 million viewers a year ago through 22 weeks. That’s a drop of 88,000 viewers a week on average.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.55 rating, in line with 0.56 and 0.53 the prior two weeks. The last six weeks have averaged 0.54. The first 16 weeks of the year it averaged 0.58.

The average so far this year is 0.57. Through 22 weeks last year, it averaged 0.55, so the demo rating is up slightly.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Braun Strowman vs. J.D. McDonagh

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch – Cage match

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

Creed Bros. vs. AOP

Gunther to speak

