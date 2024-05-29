VIP AUDIO 5/29 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Jordynne Grace challenging Roxanne Perez for NXT Title, return of Tasha Steelz, Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo talk about the breaking news of TNA Knockout Jordynne Grace challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Title. Then they recap last week’s edition of Impact TV, which featured three tag team matches, the return of Tasha Steelz, and a great main event of “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven. John also talks about the end of TNA’s YouTube Ultimate Insiders plan.

