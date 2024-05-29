VIP AUDIO 5/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-25-2006) – Audio Torch Talk with Dawn Marie with insights in ECW locker room, Paul Heyman’s true genius, Lance Storm stories (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 25, 2006 Audio Torch Talk with Dawn Marie, part two of the multi-installment interview conducted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

In this second segment, she talks about drug use in ECW, how the locker room coped with departures from the company, funny stories on Lance Storm, thoughts on Paul Heyman as a boss and what his true genius is, and more. This is the second in a series of audio segments of the just published Torch Talk with Dawn Marie transcription in the Torch Newsletter.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

