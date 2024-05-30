AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (5/29): TV Time with Chris Jericho, What is Mercedes, The Gauntlet, Where was MJF, Elite Keeping it Short

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After a wild Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday this episode of Dynamite may get a few more eyeballs, especially with the return of MJF. So it is incumbent upon those in AEW to put on a show that will be memorable, set up some new stories, and keep the current ones interesting for viewers. Let’s see how they did.

HITS

TV TIME!

Here’s why this is a “Hit”. For months, a friend of mine would say he enjoyed Dynamite week after week except for Jericho. He wanted him gone. Well, I got a text this week that read “Dammit… He’s won me over.”

Jericho is just good at his job. He’s not the same guy in the ring and he does not look the part anymore, but that does not mean he can’t generate heat and be entertaining. He took this gimmick and made it into something that works perfectly in the midcard and he makes you want to see someone punch him in the face. Taz’s under his breath comments adds to the fun of the segments.

I also like the Samoa Joe/Hook partnership. Joe can do for Hook what Jericho says he will do for his minions.

ELITE KEPT IT SHORT

I have to admit I was a little concerned once they decided to go with an authority figure storyline that it may have dominated the show like in past companies. I am relieved though to see that they seem to be trying to keep it to one major segment with a little bit sprinkled in the rest of the show. I’m entertained by the Elite and look forward to seeing them get more and more overconfident before being toppled by an all-star group in a Blood and Guts match. The Okada goofiness was fine as long as they start putting him in the ring and beating up legitimate opponents soon.

THE GAUNTLET

This is what saved the show in my opinion. I was underwhelmed with what they did up to this point, but having this match include so many big-time participants made it a worthy match to decide the number one contender. I saw no mid-carders in this and adding many of the New Japan and CMLL guys gave us a sneak peak to Forbidden Door. Having Will Ospreay win was a huge surprise and set up a month of discussion on whether he will beat Swerve, whether it’s a good idea to do so, or should he lose, and how.

MISSES

WHAT IS MERCEDES?

After what seemed to be a smart pivot during her program with Willow to make her a heel, Mercedes gets attacked by Skye Blue of all people?? I don’t get it. Skye has come a long way and could be a big part of the women’s division in the future, but she has not been built up for this. This segment would have been a perfect time for a return of Britt Baker or someone to give Mercedes a legitimate challenge. Right now, Skye Blue is just there to get beat. And Mercedes needs to be a heel. Missed opportunity.

WHERE WAS MJF?

Double or Nothing was a great show and there were plenty of high points to discuss coming out of it, but the main thing most people I talked to was the return of MJF. Considering you may have gotten some extra viewership for this episode of Dynamite, I’m shocked and disappointed that not only did it take an hour and 20 minutes to mention him, but he was not there. This show was an opportunity to grow viewers and I thought this was the biggest missed opportunity of the night.

SHOW THE COPELAND VIDEO

Adam Copeland put a video out on social media explaining his injury and admitting he got over-confident and should not have attempted the leap off of the top of the cage. I’m amazed they couldn’t find the time to use 30 seconds of this video on Dynamite. This is the kind of content fans should see. Having Copeland disappear and having the announcers wish him “the best” is not enough to really make people care and get invested so when he returns it’ll be a big deal.

I have to say I was disappointed with this week’s Dynamite because I felt it was an opportunity to really grab the attention of those viewers who were checking out the show after watching Double or Nothing, or seeing clips of the show on social media. I understand they tried to start the show with their star-power in Mercedes, Swerve, and Moxley but their matches were foregone conclusions that didn’t set up anything in that first 30 minutes. That was the time when they needed to strike and have something memorable happen. I thought the first 90 minutes was a slew of missed opportunities.

Continued thanks to everyone listening to “The All Elite Conversation Club” on the PWTorch Dailycast podcast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW! Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.

