Vince McMahon accuser asked by government to pause her lawsuit against for WWE owner, indicates DOJ investigation ongoing

In an indication of a possible forthcoming federal indictment against Vince McMahon, the Justice Department has asked Janel Grant to pause her lawsuit against McMahon.

According to a statement issued by Clark’s attorney, Ann Callis, Clark agreed to “stay her case” at the request of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. “We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps,” said Callis. The government indicated they had a “pending non-public investigation.” The lawsuit could interfere with the DOJ criminal investigation.

McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, told NBC News that Clark’s allegations are false. “We remain confident the evidence will prove Ms. Grant’s allegations are false and her complaint is nothing more than a fabricated, vindictive narrative from a disgruntled former girlfriend,” Rosenberg said.

Clark alleges in her lawsuit that during her time employed by WWE, she was manipulated and lured into a situation with McMahon and another WWE executive, John Laurinaitis, that amounted to sex trafficking. McMahon responded that the allegations were “replete with lies” and “obscene made-up instances” that were a “vindictive distortion of the truth.”

Last January, one day after a lawsuit was filed by Grant, McMahon resigned from his position as Chief Executive of TKO Group Holdings Inc. and his role on the TKO Board of Directors accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

NBC News reported last summer that federal investigators seized McMahon’s phone as possible evidence in their non-public investigation. WWE revealed in a quarterly financial disclosure that McMahon was served with a federal grand jury subpoena and had previously executed a search warrant the previous July.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation won’t necessarily lead to an indictment. The government asking Clark to pause her lawsuit is an indication the investigation is ongoing.

Bloomberg News, The New York Post, NBC News, ABC News, and USA Today are among major national media outlets publishing stories on this today.

The lawsuit against McMahon received considerable coverage last summer. Catch up on some of the headlines and details on how media entities covered the situation in our story here: Heavy media coverage of Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, resignation from WWE/TKO, ongoing criminal investigation

