AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (5/29): Viewership rebounds to yearly average without NBA competition, comparison to last year through 22 weeks, key demo data

Last night’s (5/29) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 787,000 viewers, up from 713,000 and 672,000 the priro two weeks. The average through 22 weeks this year is 779,000. The prior eight weeks averaged 727,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 923,000. The first 22 weeks last year averaged 884,000, so this year is down 105,000 per week on average.

In the key demo, it drew a 0.25 rating, up from 0.24 and 0.23 the prior two weeks. The average through 22 weeks this year is 0.27.

Last year through 22 weeks, the average was 0.30.