TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/30): Lilly’s report on Bey vs. Ace, Maclin vs. Santana, Edwards vs. Hendry

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 30, 2024

NEWPORT, KY AT MEGACORP PAVILLON

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s show.

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. ACE AUSTIN

Fans chanted “ABC!” at the start. Ace took Bey to the mat early. Bey made a comeback with chops. Bey dropkicked Ace to the mat. Ace got a two count after a suplex, then put Bey in a chinlock. Ace kicked Bey on the outside, but Bey battled back with a clothesline. They traded punches. Bey caught Ace with a cutter. Bey rolled up Ace for the pin.

WINNER: Chris Bey in 10:00.

Ace looked frustrated. Bey stuck out his hand and Ace shook it. Ace raised Bey’s hand, then they hugged. Ace stopped Bey and held the ropes as they left the ring. Bey held the ropes for Ace as well. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Good match. Started slow, but picked up at the end. For storyline purposes, I don’t think this was the end of the angle.)

(2) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. STEPH DE LANDER

Steph had the upper hand at the start of the match, using offense such as chops and a splash in the corner. Xia used her speed to make a comeback on her larger opponent. Steph went to the outside and pulled out a chair from under the ring, however PCO was hanging on to it and crawled from under the ring. Xia went for a crossbody block, but PCO caught her and put her back in the ring. PCO and Steph had words. As Steph got back in the ring, Xia rolled her up for a pin.

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 4:00.

After the match, Steph complained that PCO caused her to lose. PCO pulled out a paper that had “Steph” written on it with a heart around it. Steph took the paper. Xia looked on and smiled on the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match, as it was a setup for the continuing Steph/PCO angle.)

-Hannifan pitched to a clip of Jordynne Grace showing up on NXT and challenging Roxanne Perez for an NXT Women’s Title match. They also plugged that Grace would face Stevie Turner on next week’s NXT show.

-First Class interrupted Laredo Kid’s backstage promo. AJ Francis challenged Kid for a shot at the Digital Media Title next week. AJ pushed Kid and security broke up the fight. [c]

-Kon confronted Jake Something and Cody Deaner backstage. Kon and Jake agreed to fight next week. Kon warned Jake not to trust Cody because he did and it didn’t work out for him. Kon left. Jake told Cody to stay out of it next week.

(3) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

The referee wore a mask and gloves to avoid Gresham’s ink (shouldn’t Sami too?). Gresham threatened to bite Sami. Sami went after Gresham’s fingers. Gresham again tried to bite Sami’s hand. Sami bit Gresham’s mask. They fought on the outside. Sami got the best of it, then talked into the camera and said we were going to a commercial break. Gresham choked him from behind. [c]

Sami chopped the post and hurt his hand. The action returned to the ring and Gresham went on offense. Sami gave Gresham a piledriver on the apron. Gresham recovered. They traded strikes on the mat. Sami got a two count after a Death Valley Driver. Gresham made a comeback and stomped Sami’s leg. Gresham went to put the ink in Sami’s mouth, but Sami put his hand in Gresham’s mouth. Sami had ink all over his hand. He showed the referee, who turned away. Gresham gave Sami a low blow and got the pin.

WINNER: Jonathan Gresham in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Match was okay, but took a backseat to Gresham’s antics. He kind of reminds me of Toni Storm’s situation, where the gimmick is the priority, so the ring style changes to fit that. The gimmick is evolving, so we’ll see how it goes though.)

-Gail Kim sitdown interview with Gisele Shaw. Gisele said she took her title match loss hard and was recovering from injuries. She said she came back because Gail asked. Gisele questioned what she is fighting for. Gail told her to start at the beginning. Gail said that Gisele didn’t need to be the Quintessential Diva and she could start over next week. Gisele agreed and said she trusted Gail. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed The System. She asked about Eddie Edwards’ match with Joe Hendry tonight, but Eddie said they had bigger things to worry about such as their matches at Against All Odds. Moose left. The rest stayed and said everyone needs to trust The System. They left and Frankie Kazarian entered. He made Gia say he was the King of TNA.

(4) MIKE SANTANA vs. STEVE MACLIN

Santana does an entrance where he comes through the crowd. The action quickly went to the outside, with Maclin getting the upper hand. Maclin put Santana in a chinlock. Santana gave Maclin a cutter. Santana scored a two count after a few moves. Maclin gave Santana the Caught in the Crosshairs and got a two count after the Mayhem for All.

Santana suplexed Maclin off the top rope and followed with a frog splash for a two count. Maclin threw Santana over the top rope, but Santana came back with a superkick and a dive to the floor. Maclin followed with his own dive. At that point, the Rascalz came out and attacked Maclin for the DQ.

WINNER: No contest in 8:00.

The Rascalz continued to beat up Maclin.

(D.L.’s Take: Match was getting good when the interference happened. The Maclin vs. Rascalz feud continues and I wonder who Maclin will recruit as a partner.)

-Clip from last week of Tasha Steelz beating Jody Threat. They cut to backstage, where Jody and Dani Luna argued over the loss. Lars Frederiksen said that Dani needed to learn from Jody’s mistakes. Jody and Dani agreed. [c]

-“Digital Exclusive” clip of Leon Slater challenging Mustafa Ali to a match. Ali and Campaign Singh agreed.

(5) MUSTAFA ALI (w/Campaign Singh) vs. LEON SLATER

Ali’s X Division Title was not on the line. Ali’s security stood at the top of the entrance ramp. Slater caught Ali with a handspring elbow. Ali caught Slater’s throat on the ropes. Slater threw Ali off the ramp and into the ringpost, followed with a spectacular dive to the floor. [c]

Slater caught Ali with a crossbody block for a two count. Ali dropped Slater face-first. Ali went on offense and Singh choked Slater from the outside. Ali got a two count after a neckbreaker.

Slater gave Ali a cutter. Slater gave Ali a crossbody block on the outside. Ali dove on Slater on the outside. Ali missed a 450 splash. Ali gave Slater a German suplex. Slater caught Ali with a neckbreaker for a two count. Ali pulled Slater off the middle rope and ran his leg into the post. Ali connected with the 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I really enjoyed this match. Ali is in top form and Slater continues to impress.)

-Moose was backstage looking for Matt Hardy.

-They plugged the 20th anniversary of TNA Impact next week, which will feature:

*Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay

*AJ Francis vs. Laredo Kid

*The return of Gisele Shaw

*Speedball Mountain vs. Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh

*Kon vs. Jake Something

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt stood in the ring and plugged the matches for Against All Odds.

-The System did their ring entrance. [c]