WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, May 31, 2024
Where: Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,442 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,043.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Nia Jax Queen of the Ring coronation ceremony
- Cody Rhodes to appear
