WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, May 31, 2024

Where: Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,442 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,043.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Nia Jax Queen of the Ring coronation ceremony

Cody Rhodes to appear

