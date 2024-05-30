FREE PODCAST 5/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss what’s next for Becky Lynch, Gunther’s stellar performance, Cody vs. Logan Paul, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:
- The Missed kiss!
- What’s next for Bex?
- Do Seth and Becky use their catchphrases at home?
- Gunther’s stellar performance
- How good wrestling is like a mall Santa with a real beard
- Chad Gable is starting to win over Charlie
- J.D. McDonagh is chipping away at Kevin
- Cody versus Logan Paul
- When will we be made Bo-lievers?
- Who will Cody face at Summerslam?
- Who will be World Heavyweight Champion at Summerslam?
- Tama Tonga goes feral and viral at the same time
- When does SummerSlam officially become a two night event?
- Best and favorite WWE entrance themes and more
