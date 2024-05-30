News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss what’s next for Becky Lynch, Gunther’s stellar performance, Cody vs. Logan Paul, more (82 min.)

May 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • The Missed kiss!
  • What’s next for Bex?
  • Do Seth and Becky use their catchphrases at home?
  • Gunther’s stellar performance
  • How good wrestling is like a mall Santa with a real beard
  • Chad Gable is starting to win over Charlie
  • J.D. McDonagh is chipping away at Kevin
  • Cody versus Logan Paul
  • When will we be made Bo-lievers?
  • Who will Cody face at Summerslam?
  • Who will be World Heavyweight Champion at Summerslam?
  • Tama Tonga goes feral and viral at the same time
  • When does SummerSlam officially become a two night event?
  • Best and favorite WWE entrance themes and more

