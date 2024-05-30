FREE PODCAST 5/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss what’s next for Becky Lynch, Gunther’s stellar performance, Cody vs. Logan Paul, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

The Missed kiss!

What’s next for Bex?

Do Seth and Becky use their catchphrases at home?

Gunther’s stellar performance

How good wrestling is like a mall Santa with a real beard

Chad Gable is starting to win over Charlie

J.D. McDonagh is chipping away at Kevin

Cody versus Logan Paul

When will we be made Bo-lievers?

Who will Cody face at Summerslam?

Who will be World Heavyweight Champion at Summerslam?

Tama Tonga goes feral and viral at the same time

When does SummerSlam officially become a two night event?

Best and favorite WWE entrance themes and more

