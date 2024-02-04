Heavy media coverage of Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, resignation from WWE/TKO, ongoing criminal investigation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The lawsuit alleging Vince McMahon engaged in sex trafficking and sexual assault has received major coverage in national mainstream media entities. The following are some of the key excerpts from major outlets including what they chose to focus on or exclusive details they added to the developing story.

NBC NEWS

Headline…

WWE founder Vince McMahon is under federal investigation surrounding sex trafficking allegations, sources say

The revelation comes after a former employee sued McMahon last week alleging she was the victim of sexual assault and trafficking at WWE, and after his exit from its parent company, TKO Group.

Perhaps the most notable is NBC News citing sources that Vince McMahon remains under criminal investigation related to the matter. Excerpt:

“Former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon is under federal criminal investigation as prosecutors try to determine if federal law was broken in conduct surrounding recent allegations of sex trafficking that have been made public in lawsuits, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News. … McMahon has also discussed being under federal investigation and having a phone seized by federal officials, a senior-level WWE executive and another personal friend told NBC News. … Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment.”

The story notes that John Laurinaitis’s lawyer said his client “vigorously denies the allegations raised against him in this lawsuit” and said they’ll respond in the appropriate forum eventually. The article notes some other allegations against Vince McMahon including Rita Chatterton, WWE’s first female referee, accusing McMahon of rape in 1992 and settling with McMahon out of court recently.

VANITY FAIR

Headline…

Vince McMahon Faces New Wave of Sexual Assault Allegations, Cuts Ties With WWE (Again)

The article, over 750 words, details the lawsuit. The article begins with this framing of the week.

“The scene at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday seemed to be a happy one: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stood shoulder-to-shoulder with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder Vince McMahon. The magnate and the action star were all smiles as he rang the exchange’s opening bell, a gesture intended to celebrate his move to join the board of the WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings. Just a few days later, the makeup of TKO’s board would change again, but this time, McMahon was presumably less jolly. The 78-year-old abruptly resigned as the executive chairman of the board of directors on Friday after a former employee accused McMahon of sex trafficking, rape, and workplace harassment.”

The article goes on to note the “hush money” allegedly paid out to “keep secret allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity,” leading to McMahon “temporarily” retiring in 2022.

This story noted McMahon was accused in 2006 of sexually assaulting a Florida tanning salon employee. McMahon was arrested, but after being charged with sexual battery, local authorities dropped the case.

A key line in the article implies Ari Emanuel looked the other way regarding the evidence and allegations of misconduct in McMahon’s recent and distant past.

“Despite the multiple scandals, McMahon—who owned the bulk of the WWE’s shares—returned to the company in 2023, where he was seemingly re-embraced by Johnson and others, including influential Hollywood figure Ari Emanuel. Emanuel’s company, Endeavor, merged with the WWE in 2023; the new parent organization, known as TKO, named McMahon its executive chairman.”

Another key part of the article focused on John Cena’s unwavering, rather gushing praise of McMahon even amidst evidence of misconduct and damning allegations from multiple women.

“(W)restler-turned-actor John Cena … told Variety that he “couldn’t be happier” for McMahon’s companies [earlier in the week regarding the Netflix-WWE deal and The Rock being added to the TKO board). “WWE’s always my family,” Cena said of the formerly McMahon-led org this week. “I’ll always be there in any capacity they’ll have me.” Cena … has been a longtime supporter of McMahon’s. He addressed the earlier claims against McMahon in a 2023 interview with the Associated Press, saying then, “I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man.” When asked about the allegations against McMahon, Cena replied, “When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions.” It’s unclear if Cena continues to hold that view, and a request for comment was not responded to as of publication time.

PALMER REPORT

Headline…

Donald Trump’s pal is under federal criminal investigation for alleged sex trafficking

The Palmer Report – a website focused primarily on Donald Trump’s corruption, misconduct, and grifting – noted that Trump and Vince McMahon have been friends and business partners for years. The brief article also noted McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, being involved in the Trump administration and fundraising.

Being friends with a bad person doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re guilty of whatever they turn out to be guilty of. For instance, a number of public figures who used to be social friends or acquaintances with Donald Trump are now quite apologetic about it, and disturbed at what a monster he turned out to be. That said, Donald Trump and former WWE boss Vince McMahon aren’t mere social acquaintances. Vince McMahon’s wife Linda McMahon was in Trump’s cabinet. Trump named Vince McMahon to a Presidential task force. Now it turns out Vince McMahon is reportedly under federal criminal investigation in the wake of sex trafficking allegations against him. It’s reached a point where the Feds have seized McMahon’s phone from him. But does it really surprise anyone that Donald Trump would be friends with such an (allegedly) awful person? After all, Trump has been branded a rapist by a trial jury, and he’s awaiting four criminal trials on charges including the Espionage Act.

WASHINGTON POST

Headline…