FREE PODCAST 5/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW’s Fury Road including Kojima vs. Manders, Krule vs. Justice, Callahan vs. Riddle, more (65 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review MLW’s Fury Road 2024, a free YouTube special with a main event of Satoshi Kojima vs. Manders for the MLW World title, plus Matt Riddle vs. Sami Callihan, a falls count anywhere match between Krule and Matthew Justice, and more. Plus Chris and Justin dissect all the angles leading into MLW’s Battle Riot. For VIP, it’s to Columbus Ohio for GCW Paranoid and a four-way match with Manders, Brayden Toon, Isaiah Broner, and Joshua Bishop, and Violence is Forever face Injustice for the Tag Titles.

