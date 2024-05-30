FREE PODCAST 5/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Ospreay earning an AEW World Title shot against Swerve earlier than expected, on-site report from L.A. (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite including Will Ospreay earning an AEW World Title shot against Swerve Strickland earlier than expected, Mercedes Mone’s unadvertised match, the TNT Title vacated with a ladder match to determine the new champion, Don Callis-Orange Cassidy, TV Time with Chris Jericho, and more. They also talked with an on-site correspondent who attended Dynamite in L.A.
