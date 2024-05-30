VIP AUDIO 5/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Ospreay wins Casino Battle Royale to get shot at Swerve, Mercedes wrestlers, Jericho’s Learning Tree, TNT Title stripped from Copeland (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 29 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Will Ospreay winning the Casino Battle Royale to get shot at Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone wrestles first AEW Dynamite match, Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree, TNT Title stripped from injured Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy turns down Don Callis, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO