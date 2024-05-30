FREE PODCAST 5/29 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (5-30-2019) Keller & Parks talk Moxley on Jericho podcast, AEW’s potential effect on NXT, ROH, WWE, plus AEW pre-show issues, AEW in UK, the Roman Problem, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Greg Parks, the host of the “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast and columnist for the PWTorch Newsletter. They answer a strong diverse mix of mailbag questions from all over the world on these topics: Jon Moxley on the Chris Jericho podcast, AEW’s potential effect on NXT, ROH, WWE, plus AEW Double or Nothing pre-show issues, AEW in UK, the Roman Problem, fan perception of WWE differing outside of the United States, the 24/7 Title serving a purpose, and much more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO