FREE PODCAST 5/29 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (5-30-2019) Keller & Parks talk Moxley on Jericho podcast, AEW’s potential effect on NXT, ROH, WWE, plus AEW pre-show issues, AEW in UK, the Roman Problem, more (138 min.)

May 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Greg Parks, the host of the “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast and columnist for the PWTorch Newsletter. They answer a strong diverse mix of mailbag questions from all over the world on these topics: Jon Moxley on the Chris Jericho podcast, AEW’s potential effect on NXT, ROH, WWE, plus AEW Double or Nothing pre-show issues, AEW in UK, the Roman Problem, fan perception of WWE differing outside of the United States, the 24/7 Title serving a purpose, and much more.

